At age 104, Hastings man credits keeping busy for long life

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Frederick Paulus may have turned 104 years old Sept. 17, but he doesn’t look a day older than 90.

Paulus, who lives at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, has kept himself active with daily activities. He walks nearly an hour every morning when the weather is nice and sometimes even twice a day if possible.

After he graduated from high school, Paulus took up welding. He continued welding until he turned 100 in 2017.

“I just wanted to keep on working until I was 100,” he told the Hastings Tribune. “Whenever someone wanted to have something worked on or something made, I made sure to do that. I also worked on a farm for 57 years and I did shop work on the side, and when I decided to come to town that was the end of the farming.”

Paulus now is believed to be the oldest living person from his high school class. He is a graduate of the Harvard High School Class of 1934, which was the school’s largest graduating class ever with 52 students.