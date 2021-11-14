At Grand Island butcher, 'we make everything in-house'

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Nielsen’s Processing, which opened in July in Grand Island, offers the complete butcher shop experience.

The business provides custom processing and sells a variety of retail meats and smoked cheeses.

Butcher Mitch Nielsen will process beef, hogs, buffalo, sheep, goat and wild game. He expects to be busy during rifle deer season.

But the meat locker offers much for people who don’t hunt or farm.

People love Nielsen’s pulled pork, summer sausage, custom hamburger patties and jerky.

“We can’t keep our jerky on the shelves long enough to really advertise our jerky,” says Nielsen’s wife, Bonnie.

“Yeah, it goes quick,” Mitch told The Grand Island Independent.

Nielsen’s Processing is in the old North Side Sheet Metal building at 1508 W. North Front St. In addition to the Nielsens and their employees, the business is stocked with a smoker, freezer and coolers.

If you open the door, you’ll see carcasses hanging in one of the coolers.

“We make everything in-house,” Mitch says.

In addition to bacon, “We make all of our own sausages, from grinds to seasonings, to linking them and cooking them. So everything’s homemade here. It’s not prepackaged and bought from one place and resold.”

Nielsen’s makes all of its steaks and hamburger patties.

One of the patties is a Philly cheeseburger, which includes bell peppers, onions and cheese. Other seasoned patties include jalapeño and cheddar, and jalapeño and pepperjack.

“All of our steaks are aged three to four weeks for tenderness. The longer they age, the more tender they’re going to be,” he said. “That’s something you can’t get at a grocery store.”

Mitch, 31, is originally from St. Paul, but went to high school in Kearney. Bonnie is from Shelton.

Mitch worked at the Aurora Meat Block for two and a half years.

The couple started processing deer three years ago in Doniphan, where they live.

“We put fliers up in all the gas stations,” Bonnie said.

They reopened a locker in Deshler in April 2020, but got tired of the drive and opted to open the business in Grand Island, which was always their ultimate plan.

Visiting Nielsen’s is a different experience than going to a supermarket. “We’ve got some options that the grocery stores don’t have,” he said, referring to flavored brats and patties.

“We’ve got four different kinds of bacon,” he said. “Our breakfast sausage seasoning is a custom blend that I make.”

“I feel like we enjoy our customers more than (the larger stores do),” Bonnie said.

“We’re people-friendly,” Mitch said.

Some of the foods are ready to eat. They include smoked and sliced beef, seasoned and smoked chicken quarters, smoked pulled pork and smoked pork ribs.

Smoked cheeses include Munster, cheddar, pepper jack and mozzarella string cheese.

Some of the brats are pepper jack, jalapeño and pepper jack, sauerkraut and onion, and pineapple and bacon.

The Nielsens have four sons, ages 12, 9, 4 and 2, and a 1-year-old daughter.

The kids spend a lot of time around the meat locker, Bonnie said. It’s probably hard to keep them from snacking, with all the smoked cheeses, jerky and other foods that are ready to eat.

