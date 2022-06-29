Athletes seem to know when it’s time to retire. The same can be said of CWS organists

OMAHA — Athletes seem to know when it’s time to retire.

The same can be said of organists.

And so 81-year-old Jerry Pawlak, the only organist to play at the College World Series since its move downtown, is stepping away. He's worked at the CWS since 2011 after taking over for longtime Rosenblatt Stadium organist Lambert Bartak.

“I’m slowing down,” he said. “I can’t imagine doing this at 82.”

A native of Chicago, Pawlak was born into a musical family. He was playing in his dad’s band when he was 12.

“It was pretty easy at the time,” he said. “I played the piano until I was 21 and then switched to the organ.”

Later employed by Burlington Northern, the railroad company transferred him to Lincoln in 1988. He continued his music before getting the chance to play at the CWS for Bartak, who first played the organ at the series in the 1950s.

“Lambert never really gave me too much advice,” Pawlak said. “He said, ‘You’re a pro. You’ll figure it out.'”

There’s another connection to Bartak, who died in 2013. Pawlak is playing the same organ that made the move from Rosenblatt to then-TD Ameritrade Park in 2011.

“It’s over 43 years old,” Pawlak said. “It’s been refinished and it still sounds great.”

Pawlak serenades fans before games and during mound visits. Of course, he plays “Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

“I’m not sure how many times I’ve played that over the years,” he said. “It’s always special because that’s my moment.”

Pawlak does not need sheet music, a talent he developed while playing at piano bars in Chicago.

“If somebody had a request and put a few bucks in my tip jar, I needed to know how to play that song,” he said. “I’ve got a pretty big repertoire.”

As a Husker fan, Pawlak said he also has been known to play a certain school’s fight song.

“I like to slip in ‘There Is No Place Like Nebraska’ from time to time,” he said. “The fans still like to hear that.”

CWS Executive Director Kathryn Morrissey, who is also retiring in September, said she appreciated the contribution Pawlak has made to the event.

“Jerry has been a fixture,” she said. “His melodies and feel for the game have kept thousands of fans entertained over his 11-year career.”

Pawlak sits high above Schwab Field in a production room of the press box.

“There’s 25 other people in there and it can get pretty noisy,” he said. “I have earphones so I can concentrate on what I’m doing.”

Moving on from the CWS, Pawlak will remain busy. He is the secretary/treasurer of the River City Organ Society, and he’ll produce the organization’s annual concert Aug. 7 at the Rose Theatre.

As for any advice to his successor, Pawlak said he would keep it simple.

“Be a pro and make it your own,” he said. “And always have fun doing it.”

