Atkinson native sees opportunity in his hometown

Along with Alec, Keating has a daughter, Reese, 15, who is going to school online.

Sindelar said Keating wants his children and others to enjoy growing up in a small town.

After talking to Keating, it is apparent that he is well aware that many small towns in the Midwest have lost population and businesses. He also knows that turning around a community can be complex and may deter some.

Growing up in Atkinson, he saw the investment that his family and others made. Living in a small town calls for more than just investing money. It includes becoming part of the community, encouraging others, putting in the work and showing others what you are willing to do.

Sindelar said Keating is just the person to help Atkinson’s downtown and the community.

“He is good at restoration and believes in the community,” she said.

Keating said with fiber being connected to every business downtown, there’s an opportunity for young people to compete with bigger cities.

“Only vision and energy are stopping Atkinson from exceeding its peak population of 1,521 reached in 1980,” Keating said. “The downtown declined with the changing economy, so I decided I wanted to step up for all it has given us.”