Auburn man sentenced after leaving woman he hit with car

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — An Auburn man who left a woman in a ditch after he hit her with his car was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in prison.

Dustin Pierce, 34, was convicted in May of hitting Katelynne Hendrix, 23, a wife and mother of two young children, as she walked along a road near Auburn on Mother's Day in 2020.

A teenager found Hendrix in a ditch and she has undergone extensive rehabilitation for a traumatic brain injury, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Pierce testified at his trial in May that he was texting when he hit Hendrix and didn't see anything.

Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri said it was obvious Pierce panicked after he hit Hendrix but he continued to “weave a web of lies and falsehoods” afterward. She said it was fortunate Hendrix did not die.

Pierce apologized to Hendrix's family before he was sentenced.

He was found guilty in May of failure to render aid and tampering with evidence,

