Authorities ID man killed when two trucks collided Saturday
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the 53-year-old Nebraska man who died over the weekend after another driver lost control of his pickup truck on an icy road.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's office said Monday that Rodney Svoboda of Upland died Saturday after his pickup collided with another pickup truck on U.S. Highway 30 about four miles west of Kearney.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday after 70-year-old Dallas Gerdes of Oconto lost control of his truck on the icy highway and crossed into the path of Svoboda's westbound pickup, according to the Kearney Hub.

Authorities say Svoboda died at the scene of the crash, and Gerdes was taken to a Kearney hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

