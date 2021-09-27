Authorities identify teen who died in crash near Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the teenager who was killed in a two-car crash last Friday that also injured four others.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Monday that Jamin Creek, 18, died. The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday when two cars entered an intersection just southwest of Omaha at the same time.

The four other teens who were riding in Creek's car who were also injured are: Shea Alfrey, 17, Payton Royal, 17, Alexis Liebsack, 17, and David Kay, 18.

The driver of the other car who was taken to the hospital as a precaution is 43-year-old Gino Dawson.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

