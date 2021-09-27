 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities identify teen who died in crash near Omaha
0 Comments
AP

Authorities identify teen who died in crash near Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the teenager who was killed in a two-car crash last Friday that also injured four others.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Monday that Jamin Creek, 18, died. The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday when two cars entered an intersection just southwest of Omaha at the same time.

The four other teens who were riding in Creek's car who were also injured are: Shea Alfrey, 17, Payton Royal, 17, Alexis Liebsack, 17, and David Kay, 18.

The driver of the other car who was taken to the hospital as a precaution is 43-year-old Gino Dawson.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Few crowds, few women at Kabul zoo under Taliban

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News