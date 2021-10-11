 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking

  • Updated
  • 0

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified a woman who drowned while kayaking on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff.

The woman was identified as Linda D. Schledewitz, 65, of rural Scottsbluff, according to Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks.

She and her husband overturned a kayak on Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News