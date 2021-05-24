Authorities lower lake to help with search for missing boy

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The search for an autistic 11-year-old Nebraska boy who has been missing since last week continues to focus on a lake and surrounding park in the Omaha suburb of La Vista.

On Sunday, authorities lowered the lake at Walnut Creek Recreation Area by several feet to help searchers get a better view of what lies along the shore of the lake. Debris in the lake, including tires and tree limbs, has hindered the water search for Ryan Larsen as divers scoured the lake over the past several days.

Larsen has been missing since he walked out of his elementary school on May 17 during changes in morning classed in La Vista, which lies just southwest of Omaha. He was last seen on a business' security camera that afternoon. He has been without medication he takes for seizures since he disappeared.

The boy has a history of hiding from authorities and his family in the past but he has never been missing for several days before.

Officials have said the boy have have searched for ways to hide from police on his family’s computer in the days before he disappeared.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies and fire departments and the FBI have assisted with the search for Larsen.

