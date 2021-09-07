Authorities: Nebraska man drowns while duck hunting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The body of a North Platte man who drowned while duck hunting over the Labor Day weekend has been recovered, Lincoln County officials said Tuesday.

Brandan Freeman, 21, was duck hunting Sunday afternoon at the Fremont Slough Wildlife Area, commonly called Maui Lake, when he swam out to retrieve a downed duck, went under the water and didn't resurface, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

State, local and county officers and divers tried to locate Freeman but the search was called off Sunday evening because of darkness.

Searchers recovered Freeman's body Monday morning from the lake, which is just east of North Platte on Interstate 80.

