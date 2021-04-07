 Skip to main content
Authorities: Nebraska man fatally shot woman, then himself
AP

Authorities: Nebraska man fatally shot woman, then himself

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — A man under court order to have no contact with a woman instead fatally shot the woman at her southeastern Nebraska home before killing himself, authorities there said.

Deputies with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were called Tuesday morning to a home near Blue Springs by someone reporting two people dead at the home, the patrol said in a news release.

Officials who arrived on the scene found found Jason Arnold, 49, of Blue Springs, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Inside the home, investigators found the body of 40-year-old Brooke Koch.

The patrol said Arnold had been scheduled to appear in Gage County Court on Tuesday morning for violation of a protection order that prohibited him from contacting Koch.

The Gage County Attorney has requested autopsies on Koch and Arnold as part of the investigation, the patrol said.

Blue Springs is about 47 miles (75.64 kilometers) south of Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

