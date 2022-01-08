Baby elephant born at Omaha zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An African elephant named Kiki gave birth Friday at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Zookeepers don’t yet know the sex of Kiki’s baby, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The elephant calf is the first born at the Omaha zoo.

The zoo’s other female elephants all were present when Kiki gave birth, and a second pregnant elephant is due to give birth this winter, as well.

The elephant building at the zoo will be temporarily closed so staff can observe Kiki and her baby. Once the exhibit is reopened, visitors can reserve tickets to see the calf.

