BELLEVUE — Low pay. High housing costs. Gaps in medical care. Long waits for support services.

A new House Armed Services Committee panel led by Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has been charged with these and other problems facing U.S. military service members.

The panel, announced in January by new Armed Services Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., won’t hold its first meeting until June. Its membership, except for Bacon, hasn’t yet been announced.

That didn’t prevent Bacon from starting the panel’s work Monday, close to home at Offutt Air Force Base. He met with about 45 enlisted airmen and junior officers and their spouses.

“I wanted to get a head start,” Bacon said in an interview between sessions at Offutt. “We know we need to do better for our men and women in the military, for recruiting and retention.”

Bacon said he had a “candid discussion” that included the difficulty of finding affordable child care and both the quality and cost of housing, both on and off-base. They also cited the quality of the food at the base’s dining facility.

Facing similar recruiting and retention problems 20 years ago during the post-9/11 military buildup, the Pentagon boosted pay and raised allowances to cover 100% of housing costs. On-base military housing was turned over to private enterprise to build and manage.

But for years now, Bacon said, military pay raises have barely covered or lagged inflation.

“When people are qualifying for food stamps, that isn’t right,’” he said. “It makes it hard to keep people.”

Several years ago, Congress cut housing allowances to cover only 95% of local housing costs. For military families living off-base, that means dipping into their paychecks to cover rental costs.

For those living on-base, the lower reimbursement rates to service members have led to poorly maintained housing by those privatized property management companies. Shoddy construction and maintenance led to congressional hearings in 2019.

“I want to get to the bottom of military housing,” Bacon said.

Bacon said he approached Rogers last year with the idea for the panel, and Rogers was able to implement it after Republicans won a slim majority in Congress in November.

He said additional members from both parties will be named in late May or early June. The panel will be set up like other Armed Services subcommittees, with public hearings. Some will be in Washington, D.C. He also plans to hold hearings around the country.

The outreach effort is appreciated, said Kelly Hruska, government relations director for the National Military Families Association, a nonpartisan advocacy group.

“It’s great for the panel to get out of D.C. and hear directly from military families,” she said.

Besides the high cost of food, gas and housing, Hruska said, a major problem for military families is the difficulty for military spouses to find work. Their unemployment rate tops 20%.

“Like civilian families, most military families need two incomes,” she said. “Military families have been struggling with food insecurity.”

Finding work and maintaining a career is hard to begin with because military families often move every two or three years. It’s even harder if they can’t find daycare or get a job because their professional certifications — as physical therapists or teachers, for example — aren’t accepted across state lines.

Bacon said he plans to submit a set of proposals early next year that can be part of the 2025 defense authorization bill. The panel’s work will end after it submits its report.

He is optimistic that some proposals will become law, even though there is so far no similar panel in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

“It’s not a Democrat or Republican issue,” he said. “This is an area we think will cross the aisle.”