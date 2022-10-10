Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people

OMAHA — An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others.
Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide by DUI and two counts of willful reckless driving.
Diaz-Castelan must pay 10% of her bail, or $500,000, to be released from jail.
Bellevue police say the Sept. 23 crash occurred when Diaz-Castelan drove her Honda Odyssey through a red light on Cornhusker Road and crashed into two other cars, a GMC Envoy and a Kia Sorento.
The crash killed 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, a passenger in Diaz-Castelan's vehicle, and the driver of the GMC, 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz. Three occupants of the Kia were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.
Diaz-Castelan is set to return to court next month.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Rutgers in Friday night clash
Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) starts to lose his helmet while taking down Rutgers' Noah Vedral (0) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Sean Ryan (5) makes a catch with Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) trailing behind during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A punt by Nebraska's Brian Buschini (95) is blocked by Rutgers' Max Melton (16) and recovered by Rutgers' Parker Day (33) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Christian Braswell (6) makes an interception ahead of Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) trips up near Rutgers' Max Melton (16) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Christian Braswell (6) comes away with an interception during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) and Omar Brown (12) try to take down Rutgers' Al-Shadee Salaam (26) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Noah Vedral (11) passes the ball during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Shameen Jones (7) rushes during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) and Myles Farmer (8) warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Rutger's Noah Vedral (0) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) takes the field ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple watches his team warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch watches his team warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Jospeh watches his team warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Christopher Morava, 9, talks to his dad, Devin Morava, of Chappell, Neb., ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Rutgers marching band performs ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts arrives ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Cindy Sark, of Denver, Colo., and Amy Belt, of St. Cloud, Fla., take photos as the Nebraska buses arrive ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday. Belt is the mother of Nebraska wide receiver Brody Belt (32), and Sark is his aunt.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
