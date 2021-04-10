Bald eagles increasingly common in Nebraska, nationally

For a bird that has a slow rate of reproduction, going from zero to more than 200 breeding pairs in slightly less than 30 years is “pretty remarkable,” Jorgensen said. Bald eagles require four or five years to reach maturity.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife notes that bald eagles “once teetered on the brink of extinction.” The 1963 total was “an all-time low,” according to a news release.

“However, after decades of protection, the banning of the pesticide DDT and conservation efforts with numerous partners, the bald eagle population has flourished,” based on Fish and Wildlife information.

Jorgensen also cited illegal hunting as a cause of the lower numbers years ago.

“Once you remove those impediments, the bald eagles could just recover on their own, and they have, in a remarkable way,” he said.

“The recovery of the bald eagle is one of the most well-known conservation success stories of all time,” Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams said in the news release. “The service continues to work with our partners in state and federal agencies, tribes, non-government organizations and with private landowners to ensure that our nation’s symbol continues to flourish.”