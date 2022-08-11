 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bank robber grabs officer's gun and fires during a scuffle

Omaha police say a man who tried to rob a bank got into a scuffle with an off-duty police officer on the way out and fired one round after grabbing the officer’s gun, but no one was hurt

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man who tried to rob a bank got into a scuffle with an off-duty police officer on the way out and fired one round after grabbing the officer’s gun, but no one was hurt.

Police said the incident was reported just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when the off-duty officer radioed for help from the First National Bank branch near 50 Street and Ames Avenue where he was working.

Before the encounter with the officer, the man went into the bank and handed an employee a note indicating there was a bomb in the building, but the man didn’t get any cash before he left. During the struggle with the officer the man grabbed the gun and fired, but the officer was able to take the gun back before the man fled.

The 41-year-old man was found a few blocks away after he had broken into a home and arrested with the help of a police dog.

People are also reading…

The man was initially taken to a hospital before he was jailed on suspicion of attempted robbery, assaulting an officer, burglary and several other charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Swiss Army airlifts water to animals that are sweltering under the summer heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News