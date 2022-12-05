Bayard woman killed in crash in Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — A Bayard woman died as the result of a crash near Melbeta on Thursday.

Syrena Parks, 25, died at Regional West Medical Center after being injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska 92 just west of Melbeta. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m., according to information released by the Nebraska State Patrol.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Parks was driving a Buick Park Avenue east on when her vehicle crossed the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150.

Parks was transported by helicopter to the Scottsbluff hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup, Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyoming, was also transported to Regional West, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Thomas said the crash remains under investigation