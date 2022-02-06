Beatrice food pantry still busy after 50 years

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Karen Mains knows what it’s like to struggle.

When she was younger, Mains had to raise four children on her own.

“I went to get food stamps, and they gave me $47 for a month for four kids,” Mains. “That didn’t go very far… It was a struggle for quite a few years.”

Her kids made it, and so did she. Now, Mains devotes her life to helping others make it, and she brings her experience, her compassion, with her to work as coordinator of the Beatrice Community Food Pantry.

Mains will be celebrating a decade in the position come May. And the food pantry has an anniversary of its own: 50 years of service in the community.

The Food Pantry serves 5,000 people a year, Mains said. Spread out over 50 years, even accounting for fluctuation, the pantry’s impact on the community has been colossal.

But this is no time to rest on its laurels for Mains. The pantry is working business as usual.

“We fill an order every 15 minutes,” she told the Beatrice Daily Sun. “We feed a lot of people every week and every month.”

Mains said January is a particularly busy time of year, and she said they’re starting to run low on some foods. As long as monetary donations hold out, she said the pantry should be able to stay stalked through the winter.

“I try to stalk the most basic things first,” she said. “That’s what people really need.”

In midwinter, with rising inflation, the cost of living is out of reach for some people, Mains said.

“There’s just not enough money because the wages have not gone up like the inflation of food and gas and utilities,” she said. “They’re hurting.”

Mains said many people feel ashamed to ask for help, but they shouldn’t. The system at the pantry, where people can call in an order and pick it up at the front door, doesn’t require any face-to-face interaction with her or the 65 volunteers who assist her.

Mains said she and the volunteers will be celebrating the pantry’s anniversary at a dinner in April.

“You really couldn’t ask for better volunteers,” she said.

Gerhardt and Sandra Daubendiek volunteer regularly at the pantry. For them, the work is totally worth it: to keep people from going hungry.

“We live in a very nice town with a lot of really great people,” Sandra said. “I spoke with one young woman today who was originally from Kansas. And she moved to Beatrice and to Nebraska because she couldn’t get any help in Kansas. There was no organization to help her.”

The pantry helps people struggling to pay for the cost of living. It supplies up to $200 of rent and up to $200 of bills a month.

Mains said the pantry will also celebrate its anniversary at June’s Canned Caravan event in the St. John Lutheran Church’s parking lot.

“We’re really excited for our 50th,” she said. “The community has supported this 100%... It’s amazing to see what the community can do together.”

