Beatrice kids' snowmen bring joy to care center residents

Dennis Lyons said he saw a post about the snowmen online, and decided to bring his kids, Mason Lyons and Delaina Weinman, to visit their grandfather, Dennis Luckey, who is a resident. Lyons’ mother and Luckey’s wife, Ida Mae Lucky, passed away in December due to COVID-19.

“We just thought it would be a nice gesture to brighten his day,” Lyons said. “We talk to him on the phone, and he likes to have snacks brought to him. We bring him Mountain Dew and cookies, and the kids will wave at him through the windows.”

Mustin said in some cases, family members have come out to build snowmen for their loved ones, while others are doing it simply to have fun and be kind. She said kids have ranged from toddlers to teenagers, and that she didn’t think the response would be as big as it has been.

“All of the residents are watching out the window,” Mustin said. “It’s great right now, because we have groups doing it at both dining rooms, so while they eat they are able to watch little kids build their snowmen, and we had a little snowball fight. It was really nice.”