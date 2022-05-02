 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice police shoot man in confrontation after chase

Police in the southeastern Nebraska city of Beatrice say an officer shot and wounded a man in a confrontation in which police say the man yelled he had a gun and reached for his waistband

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police officer shot and wounded a man in a confrontation in which police say the man yelled he had a gun and reached for his waistband, according to officials.

The shooting happened late Saturday night following a high-speed chase in Gage County, radio station KWBE reported. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said the incident began when a Gage County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull the man’s car over, and a chase of more than 100 mph at times ensued.

Once police disabled the vehicle, the driver fled on foot, Lang said, and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer, who said the man yelled that he had a gun. An officer tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun on the man, police said. When the man reached into his waistband, an officer fired several shots, hitting the man several times.

The man was taken to a Lincoln hospital, and police later said he was in critical but stable condition. No gun was found on the man after the shooting, police said.

Police have not released the name of the man or the officer who shot him. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

