Bellevue added to list of spots in Nebraska with license plate readers

OMAHA — Two Bellevue intersections now are equipped with license plate readers, and four police cruisers soon will be outfitted with the specialized equipment.

The Bellevue Police Department installed license plate readers at 15th Street and Cornhusker Road, as well as Fort Crook Road North and Chandler Road, Capt. Tom Dargy said Wednesday.

Bellevue signed a five-year contract with Motorola Solutions at a cost of $198,000 to place the cameras at the intersections and in the cruisers, Dargy said.

Logs of license plate numbers passing through the intersections will be maintained for 180 days, he said. The data then will be automatically deleted unless it's being used as evidence or is subject to a preservation request, warrant, subpoena or court order. A department policy also exempts data "involved in an active, ongoing criminal investigation" from automatic deletion.

Data is considered for official use only but "can be shared for legitimate law enforcement purposes" or when subject to a valid court order, according to department policy.

"I've already seen some concerns in online comments about personal information being recorded," Dargy said. "That is not the case. The cameras will only record the license plates, and only about five people in the department will have access to that information."

In 2018, Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill to rein in government use of automatic license plate readers. LB93, sponsored by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, set limits on how law enforcement and other agencies can gather and share information collected by the technology. It passed 47-0.

Automatic license plate readers are cameras mounted on patrol cars or stationary objects along the road that snap a photograph of every license plate that passes by. Images of the plates, along with the time, date and location, are recorded and transmitted to a database.

The American Civil Liberties Union has raised concerns in a number of states, including Nebraska, about what information is being gathered on the general driving public and what agencies do with the collected data.

ACLU attorney Jane Seu said Wednesday that the license plate reader technology "fundamentally presents privacy concerns and the possibility of misuse and abuse. Under this system, innocent drivers’ plates will be recorded and stored for months before being deleted. Likewise, the department’s policy allows officers to manually enter plates for vague ‘investigative purposes.’ Bellevue residents should be concerned about the new cameras and plans to expand them to police vehicles."

Under LB93, government agencies can use the readers to identify vehicles linked to ongoing criminal investigations, reported as stolen or associated with a missing person. They also can be used to identify vehicles with outstanding parking or traffic violations and for some other traffic enforcement purposes.

Bellevue police plan to use the cameras "to identify vehicles that are the subject of police investigations and complaints," Dargy said. To ask that the system check for a certain vehicle, a law enforcement agency would need to provide the license plate number, a set time period for monitoring and the reason for the request.

Dargy said Lancaster and Seward counties have been using license plate readers on cruisers for about a year.

The Kearney Police Department said in June that it had begun testing automated license plate readers.

Scott Stewart of the Bellevue Leader contributed to this report.