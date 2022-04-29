Bellevue woman, dog found dead in home

A Bellevue woman's body was found Thursday in a home near 28th Street and Chandler Road, Bellevue police said.
Kathleen Janus, 73, was found dead around 10 a.m. inside a home in the 7400 block of South 28th Street. Parts of the inside of the house showed signs of a recent fire, including the odor of smoke, police said.
First responders also found a dead dog inside. A second dog, which also belonged to Janus, was saved.
A neighbor had used a key to enter the home to check on Janus after the neighbor was unable to reach her by phone or by knocking on the door. The neighbor called 911 after finding Janus’ body.
Police said the investigation is continuing, but they found no signs of violence at the scene.
Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire Sunday at a senior living apartment building under construction in southwest Omaha. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said 88 firefighters were on site at the Ovation Senior Living complex near 144th and Pacific streets at the height of the response to the four-alarm fire that was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The blaze was under control by 11:30 a.m. but the cause remains under investigation. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries. The general manager of the senior living facility that was set to open later this year, Stephanie Grade, said she's thankful firefighters responded quickly and that no one had moved into the complex yet.