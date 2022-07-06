Benson veteran who served in Japan after WWII was 'a friend to anybody he met'

OMAHA -- Around Lewis Klanderud, nobody stayed a stranger for long.

It didn’t matter if you were training alongside him in the Philippines for post-World War II occupation duty, a fellow patron at The Nifty Bar, his longtime haunt in Benson, or a nurse in an Omaha hospital during the last week of his life.

“He was very kind. He would be a friend to anybody he met,” said Susan Adamson, Klanderud’s daughter.

He died June 25 at age 97.

Klanderud grew up on a farm in rural Cedar County and graduated from Wynot High School. He joined the Army in March 1945. After boot camp, he returned to Nebraska to marry his sweetheart, Lucille DePue just as the Japanese surrendered to end World War II.

So Klanderud was trained as an engineer and sent to Okinawa — which had been destroyed in the last major land battle of the war — to help rebuild roads on the island.

Adamson said he enjoyed his training in the Philippines.

“He met a lot of wonderful Filipino people,” she said.

Klanderud was discharged in late 1946, moving to Council Bluffs and later to Hartington. The couple had a son and three daughters.

He passed the civil service exam in 1952 and moved to Omaha. For years he worked on a mail train that ran from Omaha to Cheyenne, Wyoming, part of a crew that picked up mail from small towns along the way and sorted it en route.

“He also did a lot of odd jobs,” Adamson said. “He was good at carpentry. He did a lot of painting.”

After trucks replaced mail trains in the 1960s, Klanderud worked for the post office in finance. He retired in 1984 but continued to take part in a coffee group for mail train retirees.

Klanderud loved fishing. Every year he and some buddies would take a lengthy fishing trip in Canada, and then he would return and host a fish fry for extended family. He also enjoyed taking his wife and children on camping trips across the West in a pop-up trailer.

“He was a big family person,” Adamson said.

Klanderud was active in the American Legion and VFW, and was selected to the Forty and Eight Club, an honor society that was a Legion offshoot. He also participated in the Heartland Honor Flights, an effort in 2008-09 that allowed hundreds of World War II soldiers to visit Washington.

Although his sight gradually faded because of macular degeneration, Adamson said he continued to fish until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. And his mind remained sharp.

“Last week, in the hospital, he was talking to all the nurses,” she said. “He wanted to know where they were from. He was asking about their lives.”

Services were held June 29 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where Klanderud was a longtime member. He was buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park next to Lucille, who died in 2006. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy and Marguerite; his son, Tim; and infant granddaughter, Hayley Fausset.

He is survived by his daughters, Keri Comfort, Susan Adamson and Judy Fausset; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.