Bingo a tradition at Buffalo County Fair

Maul, 75, said firefighters started the bingo tradition after World War II as a source of revenue for the department, and to provide entertainment at the fair. A stand was built out of pipe with a tent for a roof. Wooden planks were used for a table and seating.

During the years bingo has grown in popularity, so much that in recent years firefighters have added bleacher seating around the stand, which many nights is at capacity. Volunteer firefighters take turns calling numbers, handing out cards and collecting quarters.

Two nights of the fair KVFD’s auxiliary is in charge of the stand, and proceeds go toward their group.

Games vary from traditional bingo to four corners. The last game of the night is always a blackout.

Kortni Thompson, who’s chairperson of bingo this year with her husband Dan, sees many of the same players’ faces year after year. “It’s nice to see throughout the years the same people coming back, sitting in the same spot night after night.”

Allie Moore, 29, of Kearney is one of those frequent players. She looks forward to bingo, and the demolition derby, during every fair.

A winner many times during the years, Moore likes to give some of her jackpot back to KVFD.

“I just like that it’s going to a good cause. It’s nice to see different age ranges of players. It’s made for everybody,” said Moore. “It’s a great family activity.”

