Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Bird flu has made its way to Nebraska’s western edge, state agriculture officials reported Wednesday.

The state's fifth case of avian influenza had been confirmed in a small backyard flock in Scotts Bluff County, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said in a news release. State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said in the release that the farm is under quarantine and the birds — a mix of chickens and waterfowl — have been killed and incinerated.

The department is also setting up a more than 6-mile surveillance zone around the property, per federal Agriculture Department policy.

Previous cases in Nebraska have been reported in Merrick, Butler and Holt counties and have hit small backyard flocks and large commercial operations alike.

The highly contagious virus has spread from flock to flock since February, and nearly 23 million birds have been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern to humans.

