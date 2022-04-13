Bird flu found in flock of 1.7 million laying hens in Dixon County

State and federal agricultural officials have announced the largest outbreak of bird flu in Nebraska to date.

The Nebraska and U.S. departments of agriculture said that the highly contagious virus has been found in a flock of 1.7 million laying hens in Dixon County.

It's the sixth confirmed case of bird flu in a domestic flock in Nebraska and the third in a commercial operation. There have also been seven confirmed cases in wild birds.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley announced that the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be euthanized. It has set up a 6.2-mile control zone around the affected farm, where there will be restrictions on the movement of poultry.

Dixon County in northeast Nebraska was ground zero for a 2015 bird flu outbreak in Nebraska, with nearly 5 million birds having to be destroyed at a half dozen farms.

The owner of the affected farm was not disclosed, but Michael Foods owns several large egg-laying operations in the county. Officials from the company, which is owned by Post Holdings, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Dixon County bird flu case, which appears to be the fourth-largest single outbreak in the U.S. this year, brings the total number of affected birds in Nebraska to nearly 2.7 million. Nearly 1 million broiler chickens were euthanized at two farms in Butler County owned by Lincoln Premium Poultry. Other cases were in small backyard flocks in Merrick, Holt and Scotts Bluff counties. Only the Scotts Bluff County location remains under any restrictions.

More than 25 million birds nationwide have had to be destroyed because of the disease, which has led to rising chicken and egg prices.

According to USDA data, chicken breast prices have risen by more than $1 compared with a year ago, while the price of a dozen eggs is nearly triple what it was last year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

