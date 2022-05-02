Bird flu is killing eagles feasting on sick or dead waterfowl in Nebraska

OMAHA -- As bird flu spreads across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks officials are keeping a close watch on the state's raptors, especially eagles.

Wildlife division administrator Alicia Hardin said last week that seven eagles are known or suspected to have been victims of the deadly flu, as well as two great horned owls. A peregrine falcon that had been nesting at the WoodmenLife Tower in Omaha also tested positive.

Forty-nine eagles across the United States have died from bird flu.

"What we have found is raptors seem to be very susceptible to avian influenza," Hardin said. "Their diet consists of eating animals that are weak or dying on their own, so sometimes they are eating animals that have it and that's how they get it."

Hardin said influenza also has been found or suspected in several waterfowl. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, 292 Ross and snow geese, 50 Canada geese, five ducks and four pelicans have tested positive or were suspected to be positive.

While they don't expect a large die-off, the flu has spread to every corner of the state and throughout the Central Flyway, Hardin said.

"The height of the migration is done," she said. "We're hoping things kind of slow down. We're hoping hotter weather will dissipate some things, but it could be around for a while."

She said in past cases, the outbreak wasn't usually as bad during the fall migration.

Anyone who finds dead waterfowl or raptors is asked to call their district Game and Parks office and staff will pick up the bird. Although the threat to humans is very small, Hardin said, it's best to be cautious about handling dead birds.

Even before the flu hit, Game and Parks has been keeping a close eye on the success of the state's bald eagles, though they no longer are threatened or endangered.

In 2020, the federal Fish and Wildlife Services estimated there were 316,700 individuals and 71,467 occupied nests in the lower 48 states.

In Nebraska, the last estimate was in 2017, when there were 209 active nests. Indications are that number has grown, and Hardin said there could be upwards of 300 active nests in the state.

Hardin said it's too soon to know the impact the flu will have on that growing population.

"We'll continue to keep vigilant on their status and what is going on," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0