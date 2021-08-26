 Skip to main content
Birthing Pavilion among events to be livestreamed at Nebraska State Fair
Birthing Pavilion among events to be livestreamed at Nebraska State Fair

082919_StateFair0006_bjs.JPG

Newborn piglets eat breakfast in 2019 in the Birthing Pavilion inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. 

 BARRETT STINSON, THE GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

GRAND ISLAND — New this year, the Nebraska State Fair will livestream select agriculture events and offer a dedicated 24/7 livestream of the Birthing Pavilion. Nebraskans can view 4-H, FFA and various ag shows throughout the 11-day event.

A full schedule of the livestock events that will be broadcasted is available at StateFair.org. Click on “Livestream” at the top of the page and select the event to view. Featured cameras include:

- 24/7 livestream from the Birthing Pavilion

- Aurora Cooperative Pavilion

- Five Points Bank Arena

Officials hoping for more normal Nebraska State Fair

The State Fair continues to work with Central District Health Department. At this time, the State Fair is not requiring masks. Masks will be made available inside events for people who would like to use them.

Multiple sanitation stations will be set up across the fairgrounds.

The Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for Friday through Sept. 6.

Tickets for the fair are on sale now and may be purchased online at StateFair.org or at the gate.

Ex-State Fair finance chief pleads no contest to felony theft, set for sentencing

Check out the new food options at the Nebraska State Fair

