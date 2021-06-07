Bison calf born last month now roaming Nebraska safari park

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — A bison calf born last month at a safari park near Omaha is now on full display at the park, where it is roaming the grounds with its mother and the rest of the herd. The auburn-colored calf was born May 11 at the park’s Bison Plains, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Bison young are lighter than adults and don’t turn the characteristic dark brown of bison until they are several months old. Zookeepers have not directly interacted with the calf and do not yet know if it’s male or female.

The calf brings the herd’s total to 32. The drive-thru park at Ashland is also home to American elk, white pelicans, white-tailed deer, sandhill cranes and other animals.

