Bison herd at central Nebraska's Crane Trust protects habitat, attracts visitors

OMAHA — Several new “prairie ambassadors” are frolicking at the Crane Trust.

Small, hairy and adorable, baby bison will keep arriving through May at the habitat conservation area along the Platte River in central Nebraska. About 50 are expected.

The newcomers, and the rest of the herd of 113, have a dual purpose, Crane Trust President Brice Krohn said.

“The Crane Trust is there to protect habitat,” he said. “This is another tool to learn from. It helps us attract visitors as well.”

The bison, along with controlled burns, haying and disking, are important factors in keeping grasslands grasslands, said Tim Smith, director of land management.

Only 2% of wet meadow tall grass prairie remains in the state, and the Crane Trust has one of the biggest contiguous tracks left intact.

“We don’t want to see it going from grasslands to forest,” Smith said.

To help with that goal, Krohn said, the Crane Trust made the decision seven years ago to bring bison back to about 1,200 acres of the 5,617-acre property. Tens of millions of them once roamed the Great Plains before they were hunted almost to extinction in the late 19th century.

Their presence now is making a difference, both in terms of protecting bird habitat and drawing crowds.

The facility attracts about 30,000 visitors during the spring sandhill crane migration, and the bison bring in 5,000 to 8,000 more. Hence the reason Krohn calls the bison prairie ambassadors.

Smith said everyone wants to see the animals.

“People like the story behind bison,” he said. “They are kind of a symbol of the Old West.”

The bison were a hit with Tina Middlemiss and her sister Rebecca Kincaid, who stopped on their way back to their homes in Woodbury, Minnesota, and Green Bay, respectively. They had come to see birds but were captivated by the bison instead.

Middlemiss was amazed at how the huge animals seem to glide as they move through the prairie grasses.

“I think it is really cool what they meant to Native Americans,” she said. “I was thinking about the pioneers moving across the country and how they would have felt at seeing an animal of that size.”

During a tour with Matt Fong and Amanda Medaries of the Crane Trust, they learned how every part of the bison affects its surroundings. Even the animal’s mucus makes an impact by supporting certain microorganisms.

Middlemiss said she found it fascinating.

The bison’s year-round grazing creates habitats for several species of birds besides cranes as they loiter in one area and ignore another. Cattle also graze there seasonally.

“We see a lot more of the forbs and wildflowers in the bison meadows,” Smith said.

The 41 original bison came from T.R. Hughes’ RimRock Ranch in Crawford. But in an effort to maintain diversity, Smith said, the trust also is bringing in animals from historical government herds and other private landowners.

They try to sell their yearlings to other conservation organizations or individuals with like-minded goals for bison as a species.

“We are trying to help out with bison conservation,” Smith said. “We are trying to create a more diverse genetic population within a small herd.”

Smith said once the proper fencing and handling facilities were built, the bison have been relatively easy to raise. His staff keeps their hands off until a once-a-year checkup. The herd is monitored regularly and checked daily during calving season.

“They are definitely a species that people like to see,” Smith said. “They are big, they are powerful-looking animals. They look like they belong on the prairie.”

