Bob Whitehouse, former NU regent, dies at 77

Whether at the middle school, high school or university level, lifelong educator and former NU Regent Robert Whitehouse kept the needs of students foremost in mind.

Those who knew him describe a man who was calm, generous and capable of seeing the big picture.

“That was just the way he was,” said his wife of 37 years, Kim Whitehouse. “He loved to give to others. He was constantly giving. … (He) was the type of person who never met a stranger.”

Whitehouse died of pancreatic cancer Saturday at age 77.

A Kearney State College athlete and graduate, Whitehouse spent 47 years in the Omaha Public Schools — as a teacher and coach at Central High School and later as an administrator at Bryan High School, Bryan Middle School and Omaha South High School.

Bryan Dunne, now executive director of information management services at OPS, remembers his days as a Bryan Middle School student and an instance when then-Principal Whitehouse counseled a student who had shoved ice cream in another’s face.

Rather than yell or punish the student, Dunne said Whitehouse described how a similar action led to a fight.

“His whole point was … ‘Try to think about what this could lead to and the consequences it could bring,’” Dunne said. “He kept you accountable. But he always wanted you to do better no matter what you were doing.”

Former OPS Superintendent Norbert Schuerman called Whitehouse a top-notch educator.

“He was a true professional who belongs in the best of the best category,” Schuerman said. “He was committed to students and teachers and was an outstanding principal and person.”

Whitehouse was a University of Nebraska regent for more than a decade, serving twice as board chairman.

“He cared so much about the university,” University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen said. “We were better because of him.”

Whitehouse’s fellow regents appeared to recognize that. In his final year as a regent, the board honored him with the regent emeritus title, a distinction that is not routinely awarded. NU spokeswoman Melissa Lee said the title recognizes the extraordinary service of a regent who has served at least one full term.

“Bob was a public servant in every sense of the word,” NU President Ted Carter said in a statement. “In each of his many roles — teacher, coach, principal, regent, volunteer — he approached every task with the singular goal of making a positive difference for students and our communities. Indeed, Bob was a teacher and coach to all who met him and learned from his kindness, humility and passion for service.”

In a statement, Sen. Deb Fischer also praised Whitehouse.

“Bob Whitehouse was a kind man with a servant’s heart. Throughout his life, he made an incredibly positive impact on Nebraska through his work for our students and our communities,” Fischer said.

Although the final months of Bob Whitehouse’s life weren’t easy, Kim said the couple were grateful for the care he received at the Nebraska Medical Center.

“We definitely felt we were getting the best care possible,” she said. “The people were just remarkable with him.”

She said her husband’s last few months were made easier by letters from a former neighbor, who had overcome slim odds in surviving cancer. Every letter “hit the nail on the head” of what her husband was going through, she said.

Survivors include three children and four grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0