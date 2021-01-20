 Skip to main content
Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The body of a 75-year-old Nebraska man who had been reported missing earlier this week was found near the Douglas County landfill, officials said.

A landfill employee called sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning to report a man’s body near the entrance of the landfill, which is north of Bennington, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Arriving deputies found the body of Edward Manheimer, 75, of Omaha, on the ground near his vehicle. Manheimer had been reported missing Sunday.

Officials are investigating Manheimer’s cause of death, but said foul play is not suspected.

