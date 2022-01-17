 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Body of Gretna man who went missing in snow storm is found

Sarpy County authorities say searchers found the body of a Gretna man who disappeared after he collided with a snow plow during a storm

  • 0

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The body of a Gretna man who went missing after crashing into a snow plow during a storm was found on Monday, Sarpy County authorities said.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said a volunteer found the body of 45-year-old Jason Schram near a fence line within a mile of the site where his vehicle hit the snow plow on Friday.

The sheriff said Schram was seen going into a field after the crash, which occurred when snow was falling. It was unclear if Schram was hurt in the collision.

The sheriff said Schram lived close to the crash site but he apparently did not have a coat with him. He said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Raw video - Police investigate 17th Street stabbing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News