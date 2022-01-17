Body of Gretna man who went missing in snow storm is found

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The body of a Gretna man who went missing after crashing into a snow plow during a storm was found on Monday, Sarpy County authorities said.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said a volunteer found the body of 45-year-old Jason Schram near a fence line within a mile of the site where his vehicle hit the snow plow on Friday.

The sheriff said Schram was seen going into a field after the crash, which occurred when snow was falling. It was unclear if Schram was hurt in the collision.

The sheriff said Schram lived close to the crash site but he apparently did not have a coat with him. He said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.

