Body of missing hiker found in Missouri River backwater

Authorities say the body of a man reported missing earlier in the week has been found and pulled from an iced-over back channel of the Missouri River

ST. HELENA, Neb. (AP) — The body of a man reported missing earlier in the week has been found and pulled from an iced-over back channel of the Missouri River, authorities said.

Roy Reichle, 61, of St. Helena, is believed to have gone hiking Tuesday evening along the Missouri River near the Meridian Bridge in northeastern Nebraska, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

When he didn’t return, he was reported missing Wednesday morning. The National Park Service said Reichle’s body was found Thursday afternoon in a hole in the ice on a back channel of the river.

St. Helena is a village of about 100 people in Cedar County and lies about 125 miles northwest of Omaha.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

