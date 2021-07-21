Bruning man wins $90,000 in Nebraska Lottery

A Bruning man won $90,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5.

Larry Sharp purchased his Pick 5 ticket at a Good2Go in Bruning, and one of his five plays on the ticket matched the winning numbers, according to a news release from the Nebraska Lottery.

Sharp didn't notice he'd won until his sister told him there'd been a winner in Bruning. He said he's been playing the same numbers -- 5, 8, 26, 34 and 38 -- every day for about six months, according to the news release.

Sharp plans to use his winnings to buy a new pickup truck.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942. The jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 after each drawing that is not won.

