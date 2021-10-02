Buddy Benches intended to help students make friends

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — New benches to be installed on the Lincoln Elementary School playground may be the place where students who are struggling socially will see things begin to turn around for them.

Two Buddy Benches were brought to the school last week as a group of third- through fifth-grade students accepted them from employees of Thermo King and PaperWorks.

Each bench cost $500. Both manufacturing businesses donated money to buy them.

The Hastings Tribune reports the two benches are for students who feel lonely. They can go to a bench as a signal that they need someone to play with on the playground.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Cara Beckenhauer explained how significant these benches could be to the school, which serves a diverse student population and encourages the children to be compassionate to one another.

“Lincoln Elementary School is made up of 345 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade,” she said. “The school has a 93% reduced population. The student mix is made up of 21% English Language Learners and 29% Hispanic population. The Buddy Benches for Lincoln would be great as we teach students to reach out to each other in times of need to offer comfort and support. Positive peer relationships are critical for students as they navigate the growing years ahead so that they can problem solve together and build a positive, social, emotional environment.”

The two benches can be placed back-to-back and fold into a table so the students can sit in a group and have a conversation.

Beckenhaurer is pleased with the benches and their potential to make a difference to the school and community. She also is grateful for the support from Thermo King and PaperWorks.

“What I really like about the benches is that they are transformable. They are also called ‘Friendship Benches.’ We are very excited to have them here and it’s going to bring a lot of joy to the school and provide more smiles on the playground for the students and from the look on their faces they are excited to have these here at Lincoln Elementary.”

