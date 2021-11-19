Buffalo Creek Fire in western Nebraska considered 80% contained

The Buffalo Creek Fire in the Nebraska Panhandle was considered 80% contained Friday, with a total of 2,600 acres burned.

Improved weather conditions and forecasts favor further containment, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said. Nebraska National Guard helicopters that were deployed to drop water on the fire returned to Lincoln on Friday.

The Banner County fire department and Nebraska Game and Parks workers are continuing to monitor the area and extinguish any hot spots.

Most of the acres that burned, about 85%, were on public land.

The fire started Sunday in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area, south of Gering. The area is popular with hunters.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.

