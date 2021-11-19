Buffalo Creek Fire in western Nebraska considered 80% contained

Have you wondered, "Why do there seem to be so many more wildfires burning everywhere this year, and why do they seem so much worse?" Scientists say the answer is simple, if tragic: climate change.
The Buffalo Creek Fire in the Nebraska Panhandle was considered 80% contained Friday, with a total of 2,600 acres burned.
Improved weather conditions and forecasts favor further containment, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said. Nebraska National Guard helicopters that were deployed to drop water on the fire returned to Lincoln on Friday.
The Buffalo Creek Fire along the Wildcat Hills south of Gering was considered 80% contained on Friday.
JUSTIN HAAG, NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS
The Banner County fire department and Nebraska Game and Parks workers are continuing to monitor the area and extinguish any hot spots.
Most of the acres that burned, about 85%, were on public land.
The fire started Sunday in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area, south of Gering. The area is popular with hunters.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Creek Wildfire 2021
A SEAT (single engine air tanker) from Colorado drops fire retardant on the Buffalo Creek Wildfire Monday. The plane was among the resources used to fight the fire, which had burned an estimated 2,500 acres as of Monday afternoon. Firefighters remained on scene as the fire was estimated at 15% containment.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Timber burns in the Buffalo Creek Wildfire Monday. The fire started on Sunday and by mid-afternoon Monday, officials estimated the fire had burned more than 2,500 acres.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Smoke billows from a wildfire near Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area on Sunday, Nov. 14.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Smoke billows from a wildfire near Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area on Sunday, Nov. 14.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Smoke billows from a wildfire near Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area on Sunday, Nov. 14.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Smoke billows from a wildfire near Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area on Sunday, Nov. 14.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Tim Maxcy stacks more bottled water on top of the water that was already donated to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, Nov. 15 for the firefighters at the Buffalo Creek Wildfire.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
The Buffalo Creek Wildfire continues to burn Monday. The fire had burned an estimated 2,500 acres as of Monday afternoon. Firefighters remained on scene as the fire was estimated at 15% containment.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
The Buffalo Creek Wildfire continues to burn Monday. The fire had burned an estimated 2,500 acres as of Monday afternoon. Firefighters remained on scene as the fire was estimated at 15% containment.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Midst from water being carried by a National Guard Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter blows from a bucket. Black Hawk helicopters from Nebraska and Colorado, as well as two SEAT planes from Colorado, were among the resources being used to fight the Buffalo Creek Wildfire Monday.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Paige Hancock takes a case of water off the stack that was donated to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, Nov. 15.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Smoke billows from a wildfire near Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area on Sunday, Nov. 14.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!