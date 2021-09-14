 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burial this week for Omaha Marine killed in Afghanistan
0 Comments
AP

Burial this week for Omaha Marine killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old Marine from Omaha who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will be buried Friday.

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was killed late last month in what the U.S. said was was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The attack was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and in the Omaha area and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School.

A public visitation will be held Thursday night and a funeral Friday morning at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Omaha. He will be buried after the funeral service at the Omaha National Cemetery.

His family said in a statement that he always looked forward to visiting his friends in Nebraska and planned to return home and go to a trade school, possibly to become a lineman, after his enlistment ended.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX prepares for first all-civilian mission

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News