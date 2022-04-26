Burt County family loses home, buildings, dogs in wildfire

Officials Tuesday were continuing to battle a southwest Nebraska fire known as the Road 702 fire. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 41,448 acres, officials said. It was 47% contained.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska was under a red flag warning Tuesday. High temperatures and low humidity were expected to be accompanied by high, gusting winds.
Saturday, the Byrnes family had sent their teenage son off to Grandma and Grandpa's house. Serena, Robert and their daughter decided to head to a thrift store for an outing.
From the car, they spotted flames near a friend's house. Serena Byrnes called the sheriff. The fire already been reported.
The Byrnes family took back roads to get home, keeping an eye on the fire as they went. It was staying north, but it was "unbelievably fast" and growing by the minute.
Serena Byrnes called every neighbor she could think of to warn them of the blaze.
When the fire changed direction, it was clear it would reach the Byrnes' farm.
After putting their daughter in the car, Serena Byrnes grabbed one of the family's German shepherds and put him in the backseat. She called the fire department, pleading for help to arrive.
When Byrnes turned to get dogs from their kennel building, "I looked up and it was just a wall of fire," she said.
Her husband started shouting. "Go! Go! Get out of here!"
Byrnes drove away, knowing she was leaving her husband and most of the dogs behind.
Byrnes kept in touch with her husband for a time via two-way radio. But then he went silent for 40 minutes.
Robert Byrnes was trying to douse the buildings and land with a hose before attempting to rescue family dogs and the dogs in the kennel building.
"It was just hell," Serena Byrnes said. "That's the only way I can describe it. It was like hell on Earth."
The couple saved nine dogs. Robert Byrnes sustained serious burns to his arms, legs and face.
Everything on the property was scorched. The house's foundation cracked and crumbled. Ladders and hubcaps were melted, pools of liquid on the ground.
Days later, the rubble still was smoldering, too hot to touch. The Byrnes were waiting to see if anything is salvageable.
"It's unbelievable," Byrnes said. "This was the most horrific experience we have ever had to go through."
The community has rallied behind the family, showing up in droves to keep them company or drop off supplies and donations. Many donations have been spurred by activity on a fundraising Facebook page for the family.
"The support of people is going to be crucial to build a home back," she said. "The kids keep saying they want to go home."
