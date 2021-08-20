By chance and determination, some Nebraskans trapped in Afghanistan escape

Her brother beaten in front of her.
Her cousin beaten, too.
Frightening encounters with the Taliban at checkpoints.
Her small children lost and nearly trampled in the crowd of tens of thousands.
That’s how a Nebraska mother stranded in Kabul, Afghanistan, described to family back home her efforts to reach the airport and a flight out of the country.
Her brother in Nebraska, who has talked by phone with his sister and other family members, relayed their account to The World-Herald.
The woman, her children, ages 2, 4 and 11, and her mother, all American citizens, had gone to Afghanistan to visit family. They had tickets for a flight back in early August but were bumped by a fleeing Afghan official and his family.
Since then, they’ve been trying to get home.
After a half-dozen attempts since Friday, she made it out of the country, and she and her children were safe in Qatar Wednesday. The woman’s disabled mother, also an American citizen, turned back at the airport this week, fearing she could not survive the crowd there, her brother said.
He asked not to be named out of concern for the safety of family members remaining in Afghanistan.
The key to his sister’s escape, he said, was Afghan men who were neighbors and willing to put themselves in harm’s way to help her, and her own willingness to overcome her fear of the Taliban. A widow, she could have been forced to marry a Taliban soldier had she been discovered, her brother said, and that terrified her.
The brother said he told his sister she couldn’t count on the U.S. government to arrange for safe passage to the airport. He said he has been trying to get his brother out of Afghanistan for nearly 11 years.
His family, including those still in Afghanistan, are at risk because he worked as a translator for the U.S. military.
"I told her the only thing I know is if you can get yourself to the Marines and show your (U.S.) passport, you can get out."
Another person from Nebraska, an Afghan who is a permanent resident of the U.S., also has made it out. Hanif Sufizada, who works at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and lives in Omaha, was in Afghanistan when Kabul fell. He made it to the airport on Sunday. Once there, he found himself begging to get on a plane.
“I spent the entire night, staying up and asking soldiers to allow me to evacuate because I have a valid U.S. green card. They didn’t listen,” he wrote for The Conversation, an academic blog.
“Hungry, thirsty, tired and scared ... I approached all people for help to get evacuated, but the situation was so chaotic that nobody heard us. I was caught several times amid repeated gunfire.”
Eventually, though, Sufizada found a receptive Marine who got him lined up with a flight, and he is already back in the U.S.
The young woman and her children had a harrowing experience just getting to the airport, and it may be another two weeks before they are allowed back into Nebraska, her brother said. They may have to quarantine because of COVID-19.
During each of their several efforts to get to the airport — typically a 15-minute drive — the family had to pass through five or six Taliban checkpoints, he said.
The Taliban check to see if the women have their faces covered or if music is playing. They ask questions like: Where are you going? Why? Who is the man sitting next to the woman? Why are you clean-shaven?
According to her brother, the family initially tried to take a taxi to the airport. At one of the checkpoints, the Taliban stopped the taxi, so her brother got out. “Why aren’t the women covering their faces?” the soldier asked. The brother turned and told his mother and sister to cover their faces. When he turned back, the soldiers started beating him with their fists and weapons until his mother got out, screaming, and sheltered her son’s body with her own.
Another time, they took a car, and when they arrived at the airport, the woman’s cousin got out to guide the car to a parking spot. A Taliban soldier asked what he was doing and as he explained, the soldier pointed an AK-47 at him. Again, the mother intervened, screaming at the soldier not to shoot. Instead, the soldier started beating the cousin with the butt of the weapon. The family dragged the cousin back into their car and went home.
For the final, successful attempt to reach the airport, the family asked around, and some strong, young Afghan friends agreed to carry the two youngest children through the crowd outside the airport.
The crowds were densely packed and in turmoil. In some places, people had fallen over wires strung by the U.S. military. It was difficult to breathe, it was difficult to see. Seemingly every five minutes, someone who had succumbed was dragged out of the crowd.
So many people had arrived at the airport in throngs that it would take more than four hours to reach the U.S. checkpoint.
To get there, the two men each carried a child, pressing forward. Suddenly, though, one of the men fell and dropped a child. The other man bent over to help, but he, too, dropped the child he was carrying.
The children's mother called her brother back in America screaming that she'd lost her children. They were so small, at ages 2 and 4, that she feared they could be trampled to death. The fear in her voice broke him, her brother said.
The children were missing for 10 or 15 minutes, before someone in the crowd found them.
People lifted the children over their heads and ferried them in the air — crowd surfing — to their mother.
The woman and her children reached the U.S. Marines, showed their passports and were let inside. And what about the two young men who had helped? The one who fell to the ground had been trampled and was bruised.
“He said, ‘I don’t care, all I care about is the child who got saved,’ “ the Nebraskan said. “We have some good people there, but unfortunately I don’t know how long they will last.”