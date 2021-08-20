By chance and determination, some Nebraskans trapped in Afghanistan escape

According to her brother, the family initially tried to take a taxi to the airport. At one of the checkpoints, the Taliban stopped the taxi, so her brother got out. “Why aren’t the women covering their faces?” the soldier asked. The brother turned and told his mother and sister to cover their faces. When he turned back, the soldiers started beating him with their fists and weapons until his mother got out, screaming, and sheltered her son’s body with her own.

Another time, they took a car, and when they arrived at the airport, the woman’s cousin got out to guide the car to a parking spot. A Taliban soldier asked what he was doing and as he explained, the soldier pointed an AK-47 at him. Again, the mother intervened, screaming at the soldier not to shoot. Instead, the soldier started beating the cousin with the butt of the weapon. The family dragged the cousin back into their car and went home.

For the final, successful attempt to reach the airport, the family asked around, and some strong, young Afghan friends agreed to carry the two youngest children through the crowd outside the airport.

The crowds were densely packed and in turmoil. In some places, people had fallen over wires strung by the U.S. military. It was difficult to breathe, it was difficult to see. Seemingly every five minutes, someone who had succumbed was dragged out of the crowd.