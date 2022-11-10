Canopy South to renovate eyesore building for $1.4 million near South Omaha's Upland Park

OMAHA -- An eyesore next to South Omaha’s popular Upland Park is about to get a million-dollar makeover into a community center and offices for the nonprofit group that’s helping lead a major redevelopment effort in the neighborhood.

Canopy South intends to renovate the 122-year-old vacant industrial building at 3031 Upland Parkway and improve its grounds with public amenities and aesthetic niceties. In addition to Canopy South’s headquarters, the 4,200-square-foot building will house space for two community organizations, a shared conference room and other community space. Community groups such as neighborhood associations will be able to use the conference space for meetings and other functions of their groups.

Plans also call for a performance stage, a paved public plaza with movable furnishings and planters, a food truck court and market space, raised beds for community gardening, art, a new parking lot and fixed seating.

The project is estimated to cost $1.4 million. The money will come from private donors and from federal grants through the City of Omaha and the Omaha Housing Authority.

Work could start in February and be completed by July. Plans are in the works with Omaha Performing Arts for a concert there in summer 2023, said César Garcia, executive director of Canopy South.

“This will be the first physical project that we’re going to be doing in the community,” Garcia said.

The Omaha Planning Board is scheduled to consider rezoning the property to allow for the project when the board meets Wednesday.

Canopy South is working with OHA, the city and the private firm Brinshore Development on a plan to demolish and redevelop Southside Terrace, home to more than 1,000 people, and to redevelop parts of the nearby Indian Hill neighborhood. The city and OHA recently were awarded a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant from HUD for the effort.

After years of discussion and planning, many residents had grown skeptical that anything would happen.

Garcia said he hopes the Upland Park project will demonstrate that after three years of conversations with residents, listening to them and understanding their needs, the partners have the capacity and commitment to carry out the plans that resulted.

“And that it shows we’re here to stay,” he said.

Two leaders from the neighborhood said in separate interviews that Canopy South has indeed sought their input in many ways. They like the plan and feel like it takes neighbors’ desires into account.

“It’s a good thing they’re doing,” said Sammie Jackson, president of the Southside Terrace Residents Association.

She particularly likes the plans for community gardens and meeting space that neighborhood groups can use.

Anita Rojas, president of the Highland South-Indian Hills Neighborhood Association, said neighbors told people from Canopy South that they wanted the building to become part of the neighborhood. They would like to have cultural events, such as art and music, maybe even cooking.

It’s one of Omaha’s most diverse neighborhoods, including many Hispanic families and older people with roots in several Latin American countries, as well as people from many African nations.

“What we shared with Canopy is that it needs to be something that brings residents out to meet one another, to visit with one another, to meet each other, to share, to make memories together and become part of the community,” Rojas said.

The Upland building is the last vestige of the historic Jetter Brewery and subsequent industry at the site. It has been plagued by break-ins and vandalism, and has been a cloudy contrast to Upland Park’s bright, bustling summer evening activity of pickup or adult league soccer, children playing on a splash pad and playground, families picnicking, teens riding bikes on a new pump track and vendors selling snacks, drinks and Mexican street corn from carts.

Canopy South’s initial plan was to demolish the building. But Garcia, a structural engineer, thought it had good bones and could be reused.

He said the community spaces in the building will be leased to organizations that serve people in the neighborhood.

“The building is historic,” Garcia said. “It belongs to the community and will still be here for many years to serve the community.”