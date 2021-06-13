Car collection staying in Kearney, getting lots of attention

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The Coloradan whose venture group rescued the embattled Classic Car Collection in Kearney said he’s tickled by the attention the attraction is receiving and that the attraction has secured a new agreement that will allow the collection to stay at its location in Kearney for the foreseeable future.
Several weeks ago the collection was listed among the United States’ Top Nine car museums.
“The vast assortment of historical vehicles at the collection represents the innovation and evolution of transportation, and provides educational and fascinating entertainment for everyone,” said Alan Gentz of Sterling, Colorado.
The Kearney Hub reports that in early April, Gentz and his investor group, VeriQuest, acquired Classic Car for $1.2 million. The purchase from the CCC Foundation spared the collection from being sold off, car by car, and represented an opportunity to keep the collection in Kearney. The proceeds allowed CCC to repay about one-third of the subsidies it received from the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
During its 10-year existence, the collection has been housed in the east end of the Cabela’s store at 3600 U.S. Highway 30 East. CCC’s operating expenses were about $11,000 per month.
Attendance of 8,000-13,000 annually never covered the collection’s expenses, but Gentz said CCC has negotiated an agreement for its facility with Cabela’s/Bass Pro.
“Recently, a successful negotiation with Cabela’s/Bass Pro secured the location for the foreseeable future,” Gentz said. He did not reveal details of the agreement, but said work continues to make CCC a top attraction.
“We continue to bring in new autos and memorabilia to add interest for our guests. We look forward to opportunities to host and participate in events that carry on the vision and spread the word. We encourage everyone to come visit and see what’s new,” he said.
According to a news and entertainment website, FR24 News, the Classic Car Collection is one of nine must-see automobile museums in the United States.
The author of the FR24 piece said CCC has 200 cars. “You’ll see everything from early Model Ts to cars from the 1990s. The Classic Car Collection features vehicles in nostalgic settings, such as a 1950s downtown, a drive-in and old gas station. ...”
Other museums on the FR 24 News list are:
- LeMay-America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington;
- Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich, New York;
- Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan;
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana;
- National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nevada;
- Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee;
- National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and,
- Petersen Automobile Museum in Los Angeles, California.
Last Sunday, Brad Bowling, editor of Vintage Truck magazine, planned a photo shoot with two of CCC’s most unusual vehicles, a 1917 VIM Huckster half-ton truck and a 1920 Ward Electric delivery truck.
The VIM Huckster has a four-cylinder, three-speed, gasoline-powered engine that produces 14.4 horsepower. The Ward Electric is a standout for its pioneering technology in electric propulsion.
The Ward had an estimated range of 100 miles at 14 mph. Electric vehicles were popular in the teens and ’20s because many U.S. houses were being wired for electricity. That meant electric vehicles could be recharged at home. Women liked them because there was no hand cranking to start the car and there were no gears to shift.
“Changing gears on gasoline cars was the most difficult part of driving, but electric vehicles did not require gear changes,” according to CCC’s narrative about the Ward Electric.
Bowling is highlighting the Ward Electric at the same time Ford Motor Co. is promoting its newest vehicle, an all-electric version of the popular Ford F-150 pickup.
Thousands of F-150 Lightnings already have been preordered. The F-150’s range is reportedly about 300 miles and its electric motor yields stump-pulling torque to tow heavy loads.
Although vehicles like the F-150 Lightning are highly advanced technologically, Bowling said his readers are drawn to simpler vehicles like the VIM Huckster and Ward Electric.
“The trucks I’ll be shooting for features are a century old or older,” Bowling said. “Our readers are really attracted to the mechanically simple vehicles like that. They grew up hearing about these amazing prewar and pre-Depression trucks. When they were old enough to enjoy the vintage truck hobby, they began finding and restoring them.”
