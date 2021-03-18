Car stolen with 5-year-old child inside

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 5-year-old child who was inside a car when it was stolen from an Omaha day care has been found unharmed, authorities say.

KETV reports that the child’s mother told police that she left the vehicle running while dropping off another child at the day care.

Police said the suspect was on video riding a bike in front of the day care and jumped into the car when the mother went inside the building.

Police later received a 911 call after the 5-year-old was spotted walking around outside.

Multiple officers were nearby, and the child was safely reunited with the mom. Police say an investigation is underway.

