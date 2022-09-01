Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of 3 in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people were found dead Wednesday evening inside a west Omaha home, and police are investigating whether carbon monoxide was to blame for their deaths.

Officers were called to a home and found three people dead, said Lt. Candace Phillips. A fourth person was taken to a hospital. A dog also was found dead in the home.

Phillips said the deaths did not appear to be suspicious and that police were investigating whether carbon monoxide had caused the deaths and injury.

An Omaha fire investigator said there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.