Carjacking in Council Bluffs injures woman; suspect stopped

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A violent carjacking that injured a woman in Council Bluffs ended in a crash before the suspect could cross the Missouri River into Nebraska, police said.

The incident began Wednesday night, when a man’s vehicle was hit from behind, Council Bluffs police said in a news release. When the man got out to inspect the damage, someone from the other vehicle jumped into his car and drove off, police said. The victim’s wife was a passenger in the car and was seriously injured when she fell into the roadway as the carjacker sped off.

Police said the carjacker drove west towards Omaha, Nebraska, causing several crashes along the way. Council Bluffs officers and the Iowa State Patrol used a maneuver that caused the fleeing car to crash before it reached the Nebraska side of the bridge, police said.

The suspect was injured and taken to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital for treatment. Officials said he'll be charged with robbery and other counts when he's released from the hospital.

Police did not immediately release the suspect's name.

