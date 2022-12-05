 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat found in closed plastic tote in Omaha expected to be OK

Cat in tote

Maintenance workers found the cat in an apartment building near 30th and Burt Streets. It's now at the Nebraska Humane Society and doing well.

OMAHA — A cat found Friday morning in a closed plastic tote struggling to breathe has been turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society.

Richard Koester said he was at an apartment building at 30th and Burt streets looking for a shop vacuum when fellow maintenance worker Brian Rodgers told him about seeing the cat in the hallway.

“My reaction was how could someone do this to this cat,” Koester said. “That’s like putting someone in a casket and burying them 6 feet deep with soil on top. For me, it was heart-wrenching to see that.”

Koester said he took the cat to his truck and called the Humane Society and a few rescue groups.

The Humane Society picked up the cat. Pam Wiese, vice president public relations and marketing, said the black cat is fine and resting in a kennel.

“He’ll be held as a stray for three days,” she said. “If no one claims him, he’ll be assessed for adoption. He’s very nice.”

Terri Larson from Muddy Paws Second Chance rescue was one of the people Koester called. She’s hoping someone will recognize the cat or the tote.

She said she believes it’s another example of what happens when people have few options to rehome their pets. Another cat was thrown from a moving vehicle near 72nd and Grover streets Sept. 23. It died from its injuries.

