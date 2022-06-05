Cattlemen's Ball hopes to bring in $2 million for cancer research

WEEPING WATER — Dr. Scott Lubben was a proud Otoe County farm boy growing up.

His agriculture roots have stuck with him as an adult. He now works as a veterinarian in the Weeping Water area.

But his background in agriculture wasn't the only reason Lubben decided to sign up to be one of two host families for this year's Cattlemen's Ball — an annual event that raises money for cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

Lubben is the same age now as his father was when he died of stomach cancer, and last winter, his mother-in-law lost her battle with colon cancer. His wife, Karen, has struggled with skin cancer in the past.

"It’s something that means a lot to us, to be able to help advance the treatments and find out more about it," he said.

This year's Cattlemen's Ball wrapped up two days of events Saturday, with concerts, an art show, golf tournament, 5K run, style show, silent auction and events featuring — you guessed it — beef.

Guests on Saturday got to enjoy a prime rib dinner.

The Lubbens and their co-hosts, Mark and Candi Rathe and family, have worked together for more than a year to put together the event that was held at the Cass County Fairgrounds outside of Weeping Water.

The Cattlemen's Ball is staged in a different part of the state each year and is usually hosted on a private ranch. But organizers saw an opportunity to hold this year's event at the fairgrounds situated almost perfectly between Lincoln and Omaha.

“Part of me will be a little sad when this is all over, because we have spent so much time and effort into planning and pulling this all off," Lubben said. "But, in a way, it’ll be a relief when it’s all over because it will hopefully be a job well done."

Final numbers won't be available until later, but Mark Rathe said organizers were hopeful of surpassing the $2 million mark and setting a fundraising record for the event.

They sold about 4,000 tickets, the most in several years, Rathe said.

“I’m really excited about it all. It’s moving smoothly and life is good," he said.

