Cause of explosion sought that leveled building in Taylor

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosion that leveled a vacant building in the small north-central Nebraska town of Taylor.

The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon, when Loup County volunteer firefighters were called to the town of about 200 people and found the shattered and splintered ruins of a vacant downtown building that had been converted into a home.

No injuries were reported, but the blast damaged the post office and a livestock barn on either side of the building and blew out windows for blocks around, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Taylor is about about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

