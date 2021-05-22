Celebration planned for Monowi Tavern's 50th year

“We’ve received a lot of publicity,” Eiler said.

Over the years, Eiler has had some help from locals when running the tavern.

Lynch resident, Rocky Wilson, have been going to the Monowi Tavern his whole life. He said Eiler’s restaurant is a place for locals from Lynch and Verdel to come and enjoy a meal or a drink.

“Elsie is very welcoming and this is the only place there is,” Rocky Wilson said. “It’s busy here all the time — locals fill all of the tables and barstools.”

Everything lately has been going well for Eiler and the Monowi Tavern despite the hit from the floods in 2019, followed by the coronavirus in 2020.

The Monowi Tavern never closed as Eiler continued more with takeout and had a very successful fall in 2019 and summer in 2020.

“This was the easiest place to get to for many farmers and families — I was very busy with carryout meals in the month of April, last year,” Eiler said. “With the bridge going out in 2019, to the west people had trouble with the water. It was a terrifically busy year for me.”

Although it has been a fast 50 years for Eiler, she has kept the business going because of the people she has met.