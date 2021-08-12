Census: Metro areas gained in Nebraska, rural areas lost

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha and Lincoln areas saw big population gains over the last decade while most rural areas continued to decline, a trend that could shift more political power to both cities, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday.

The report shows that Sarpy County grew at the fastest rate in the state, 20%, between 2010 and 2020. The county, encompassing Omaha's suburbs, had a population of 190,604 as of last year.

Douglas County gained the most overall residents, however, with a net increase of 67,416. The 13% increase brings the county's total population to 584,526.

Lancaster County also grew by 13%, from 285,407 in 2010 to 322,608 last year, according to the data.

Meanwhile, McPherson County in west-central Nebraska became the state's least populated county, with 399 residents in 2020 after losing 140 people over the decade. Previously, the smallest county had been neighboring Arthur County, which has a new official population of 434.

Nebraska lawmakers will use the new data to redraw the state's political boundaries, including legislative and congressional districts, in a special session scheduled for next month. On Thursday, several advocacy groups called on lawmakers to conduct the process in a transparent manner.